Big Brother Canada 12 to bring back Digital Dailies; no live feeds?

After making its debut during Big Brother Canada 11, one of the show’s most controversial elements of due for a return.

In a press release today noting a wide array of sponsors for the new season premiering March 5, Global confirmed that the Digital Dailies are going to be making a comeback for the second straight year. There was no mention about live feeds, which seems to suggest that they won’t be around. (After all, would Digital Dailies really be needed if they were there?)

The frustration from the fandom about said Dailies was quick and immediate — and also for good reason! The entire premise of this franchise is that viewers really get to immerse themselves in the gameplay and the house dynamics. Without that, it feels likely largely the same show you see all across reality TV. While there were occasionally good Dailies last season, there were also ones that were boring and filled with sponsored activities. (Also, we didn’t even get them every day during the season.)

So why not bring feeds back if that is, clearly, what the fandom wants? We think it comes down to one thing above all else: Money. Clearly, Global did not make enough money off of ad-supported feeds to want to keep them going, and feels like this is an easier option. We also do think that Dailies reduce a series risk element to the show: If someone on the feeds said something controversial, the show runs the risk of losing sponsors. With a significantly smaller viewer base than the US version, these sponsors are needed to keep the show on the air.

At this point, we’d be surprised if the feeds ever do come back north of the border. There may still be fun stuff this season, especially with what looks like a Hollywood / movie-star theme to the house. It just doesn’t feel like Big Brother, and that remains a shame.

