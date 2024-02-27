The Bachelor episode 7: Jenn, Kelsey T. eliminated by Joey

Given that tonight’s The Bachelor episode 7 was the last one until hometown dates, of course we were curious what would happen! This is where some of the connections needed to be the most serious, and it was also when there was the most overall doubt.

At various points during this episode, we saw both Daisy and Maria each share their collective sense of worry that they would not be picked by Joey, or that they weren’t on the same page with the lead. However, a few conversations managed to change everything and through that, they both are on the way to hometowns! They were then joined by Daisy and Kelsey A., who each got roses during their one-on-one dates earlier on in the end.

In the end, this meant that Jenn and Kelsey T. were the two sent home at this point — were we a little surprised? Maybe, at least about Kelsey T. since the two had a good time together not that long ago. Yet, this may have been a case of her rising up the rankings a little too late, especially since other people were able to forge some strong connections through a lot of the season and had more alone time early.

Maria may now be easily the most interesting person on the show. It’s clear that Joey is really into her and by virtue of that, she could be the winner given that he managed to side with her after a lot of drama. Daisy has been our pick from the early going because of their connection but honestly, the field is a lot tighter than we really expected at this point in the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

