The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Joey Graziadei hometown dates

As you prepare to see The Bachelor episode 8 over on ABC next week, one thing seems to be at the center of the story. By that, we mean in particular hometown dates with Joey Graziadei front and center!

As we work to get prepared for this episode, the first thing that is worth noting is actually quite simple: Nothing is changing insofar as format goes! While The Golden Bachelor had one fewer contestant than the flagship show, all signs point to Joey visiting four women. From there, he will have an opportunity to better see if their lives mesh. This is one of the most important parts of the journey, but we don’t think a bad visit for Maria, Daisy, Kelsey A., or Rachel is a dealbreaker. Really, it would have to be a total disaster for that to be considered the case.

What we tend to think Joey is looking for is a family that is open-minded more than anything else. The Bachelor is far from an atypical dating environment and it is okay for parents and siblings to have their fair share of skepticism. They also don’t want their daughter / sister to be heartbroken and they realize what the process is with Joey dating multiple women. They just need to give him a chance for things to work out okay.

On the other side of the hometown dates could be when things start to truly get crazy. Based on some of the recent teases that we’ve seen, we could be set to get one of those super-crazy endings where a ton of events do not go according to plan. For whatever reason, it tends to happen more with this particular part of the show than any other in the franchise.

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor episode 8 over at ABC?

Is there any one part of this episode that you are the most excited to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

