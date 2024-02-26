The Cleaning Lady season 3 video: Elodie Yung, cast preview

In a little over one week’s time, you are going to have a chance to see The Cleaning Lady season 3 premiere on Fox! Want a larger look ahead? Let’s just say we are happy to provide it now!

If you head over to the link here, you can see what is effectively a new behind-the-scenes video where Elodie Yung (Thony) and many other cast members all do their best to set up what could prove to be a pretty electric story to come. Why wouldn’t it be? One of the better things about this show is that it takes big swings and even if some of them are sad at the time, it keeps you on the edge of your seat. Sure, we don’t think the writers would kill off Thony, but is just about everyone else fair game? It feels so, and this new season is going to offer up both more danger and more backstory at the same exact time.

Just in case you wanted to get a little more news on the March 5 premiere now, rest assured that we have you covered! Just go ahead and take a look at the synopsis below:

When Arman mysteriously disappears, Thony and Nadia begrudgingly team up to look for him. Meanwhile, Fiona tries to manage the aftermath of her deportation to the Philippines and reconnects with an old flame in the all-new “Arman,” season premiere episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, March 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-301) (TV-14 L, V)

The last thing we hope for here is ultimately rather simple: That viewers do continue to check out the show live. After all, we recognize fully that it’s been a long wait since the end of season 2 and with that, it would be easy for some of the audience to have moved on.

