The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Danai Gurira talks reunion

Are there a handful of scenes from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere that stand out? Absolutely, but one tends to take center stage. By that, we of course mean seeing Rick and Michonne reunited after so long! This is a pretty emotional opportunity to watch two characters who clearly love and care about each other, and were willing to do whatever they could to get back to each other.

For a lot of the first episode, we saw the story told from Rick’s point of view –moving forward, the assumption seems to be that we’ll see more of Michonne’s! There is a lot to look forward to here.

So why reunite the two characters so early on in the series? Well personally, we tend to think some of it is due to simply how short the series is! Beyond that, though, there seems to be an acute understanding that The Ones Who Live is going to be better off having these two next to each other most of the time.

Speaking on the subject further to Entertainment Weekly, here is just some of what Danai had to say:

“I think it made sense [to bring them together fast] … Because we had to get into the meat of the story, which is: What happens when these two people who obviously have been changed by all this time apart come back together? What does that look like with this massive barrier and obstacle of the CRM being between them? How do they get through that? What is it going to be? We can’t do that until we connect them.”

Maybe it will sound cheesy or hokey, but we do believe it is true: So much of this story is around the idea of these two characters overcoming obstacles. So long as their love is center stage, they should be able to conquer just about anything.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

