NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 3: What is Sam Hanna hiding?

Is it true that NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 3 delivered a pretty action-packed case? Absolutely and yet, it also raised a few new questions that there are no answers to … at least for the time being.

As for what the reasoning behind that is, it’s actually quite simple: Clearly, the show is doing its best to tell some sort of longer story arc with Sam Hanna. In a lot of ways, they almost have to! The former NCIS: Los Angeles character is not a formal part of Jane Tennant’s team and yet, he is still around. As Jane clocked during this episode, he is up to something beyond just helping her out, and he isn’t so inclined to share what it is.

Heck, even at the end of the episode with a nice bottle of wine, no further details were shared! However, Tennant knows that Sam has a good reason for whatever he is doing and she trusts him … much as we should, as well. We didn’t watch LL Cool J’s former show for more than a decade to see this character undergo some shocking heel-turn at this point.

Odds are, Sam is working on something here that could impact the larger future of either NCIS or federal law enforcement in general — it’s either that or he has some extended case that is bringing him out to Hawaii. He clearly is not in some deep undercover mission, so that’s at least one part of the equation you can rule out.

Even with season 3 having a shorter number of episodes than what we are used to, it does still feel like season 3 is going to have enough time to play a lot of this out. For now, we wouldn’t be altogether worried about anything in regards to pace or the timing of some of the particular reveals here.

