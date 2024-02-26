Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 4, 5 spoilers: Special airing!

As you get prepared to see Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 4 on CBS next week, here is an extra bit of good news — you are getting episode 5 as well! There are two installments airing starting at a special time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Now, let’s just set the stage for both of these episodes — why wait? With this being the final season of the show, it is fair to say that the writers are going to go all-out on trying to ensure that there is some awesome stuff from start to finish. Take a look at the synopses below…

Season 5 episode 4, “The Heart Attack Boys” – When Christina tells her family that she’s decided to have a baby by herself, Bob and Abishola start to reconsider whether to have a baby of their own as well, on the fifth season of the CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, March. 4 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 5 episode 5, “Tayo Time” – When Abishola’s ex-husband, Tayo, visits Detroit for work, everyone falls under his spell except Bob and Abishola, who know there must be more to his visit than he claims, on the CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, March. 4 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that this season is going to feel at least somewhat different from what we’ve seen in the past for a handful of reasons, with the biggest one being the oh-so-simple fact that not all of the cast members are around all of the time. Still, we do tend to think that everyone is going to have their moment in the sun before things wind down.

