Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 6: Who could shine bright?

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 6 arrive over at FX. With that, who could stand out from the pack?

Well, let’s begin here by noting simply what the crux of episode 6 could be: Truman eventually navigating out to Los Angeles. It seems following his time with James Baldwin (whether it be real or imagined) that he has reconciled some of what he’s doing with how it could wreck the Swans’ lives. Now, he has a chance to potentially dive further into his work … even if a lot of it is not altogether successful. (Remember here that Truman did not publish Answered Prayers in full during his life.)

If there is one person we would watch out for now entering episode 6, it is Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson. She is the focal point for a good bit of the story coming up, mostly because she’s not within the world of the Swans. She has a little bit of a distance and as a result of that, she could be one of the few people Truman Capote could really talk to out on the West Coast.

Is this one relationship going to be enough to satisfy him? At least for the time being, this is the sort of thing that we’re left to wonder. Just remember for a moment here that Truman seems to base most of his happiness almost entirely on the people he is with. We’re not sure that he will ever fully let go of Babe Paley being out of his life, even if he simultaneously works on a story that could harm the reputation of herself and others further.

