The Bachelor episode 7 video: Joey Graziadei’s last group date

Tonight on The Bachelor episode 7, you are going to see pretty much everything heading into Joey Graziadei’s hometown dates. What does that mean? Basically, we are entering a situation here where there is so much more pressure on just about everyone.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can get a quick preview for what will be the last group date of the season, one where multiple contestants are going to try their hand at becoming lumberjacks … or lumberjills, based on what the promo indicates.

Honestly, this is one of those previews that has us pretty eager to see whatever is going to be coming up — but it’s also one of the last group dates that you would ever want to be on. Just remember for a moment here that if you are a part of this show, what you really should want above all else is to be able to ensure that you have proper time with a lead. To not have a one-on-one close to hometowns is tough, since you have to be able to make a pretty notable impression within a relatively short amount of time.

Of course, if you’ve already made a good impression, perhaps this will be a little bit easier than it would be otherwise. At the moment, the thing that Joey may need to be the most worried about (at least per recent previews) is the idea that either Daisy or Maria could be leaving. Both of these women have expressed at least a mild amount of concern entering the episode, and we are going to have to see where some of this leads.

