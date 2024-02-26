The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Are Daisy, Joey in trouble?

As you prepare to see The Bachelor episode 7 on ABC tomorrow night, let’s go ahead and raise one big question: Is Daisy about to leave?

If this were to happen, we would go ahead and argue that this is one of the most shocking outcomes in the history of the franchise. From about episode 2 onward, we’ve considered her to be a favorite to be there at the end with Joey Graziadei. The two have good chemistry, and it does feel like there are feelings forming there.

Yet, are those feelings enough for there to be a hometown date? If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see a preview that raises these questions. Also, it indicates further that Daisy may not be at the same place emotionally as some of Joey’s other women. With that, a hometown date could be a little more of a risk if she isn’t sure that the feelings are there.

So how worried should you really be here? Our advice is that Joey should exercise some caution, but not be too deterred so long as Daisy wants to see things through. As a matter of fact, there is something quite refreshing about her honesty at the end of the day, especially since it is so easy to say what both the lead (and probably the producers) want to hear. If Joey is really into Daisy, he can keep her around and if her feelings aren’t there either after hometowns are during the overnight dates, then you can reassess things.

There is going to be heartbreak through the rest of the season — that’s one of the inevitabilities that come with a show like this. The larger question is just who will be crying come the end of the season.

Related – Be sure to see some additional insight regarding The Bachelor episode 7

Do you think that Daisy could be going home at the end of The Bachelor episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







