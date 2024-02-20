The Bachelor episode 7 promo: Are Daisy, Maria leaving in Jasper?

Next week on The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and the remaining women are heading off to Jasper, Alberta. This is one of the northernmost locations we’ve seen the show in quite some time and honestly, it’s rather breathtaking.

Of course, we wish we could sit here and say that there were some peaceful or relaxing dates coming featuring Joey and the women. However, that is clearly not going to be the case based on some of the footage that we have seen already. Sure, there is going to be a chance to see some romance but, at the same time, some hard decisions will need to made across multiple fronts.

If you saw the promo last night, then you know what we are talking about now. Daisy indicates to us in a confessional that she isn’t going to confess to any particular feelings or love just for the sake of getting a rose. It does seem as though there’s something there but clearly, she does not want to rush it along. Meanwhile, Maria indicates that if Joey is different with the other women versus her, why is she there?

In a way, it is ironic that these are the two women who appear the most indecisive since at this point, it is easy to argue that both of them are strong candidates to make it to hometown dates. There is clear chemistry between Joey and both of these women and for now, we’re willing to take all of this as red herrings. However, we can’t sit here and say that this is going to be the only drama that happens within this episode. It could come from almost every spot!

In the end, we do think at least one or two people are going to leave this episode incredibly heartbroken. That’s just how things work in this world the majority of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

