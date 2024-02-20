The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Road to Joey’s hometown dates

As you prepare for The Bachelor episode 7 on ABC next week, one specific thing looms large: Joey Graziadei’s hometown dates. This is a pivotal time in the season, and the dates that he goes on over the two hours ahead will determine who he brings forward in the competition.

Are there some people we’d consider to be locks at the moment? We tend to think so, with Daisy and Jenn being two of the more obvious choices. We’ve said from the start that the former had frontrunner potential, though she has gotten lost in the shuffle here and there. There is a little more indecision elsewhere, especially in regards to Maria. She’s been at the center of some conflict this season and yet, it feels pretty clear to us that Joey’s feelings for her are real.

In looking beyond this season, it is also fair to remember this: We are on Bachelorette watch, as well! At the moment, we would argue that Lexi could be the frontrunner based on how her time on the show ended tonight. Yet, there is a lot of time to go where things could change.

Did the promo for what lies ahead contain any huge surprises? We suppose the biggest one is the idea that either Daisy, Maria, or both might leave but honestly, it’s hard to see it. The former has been a frontrunner for a while and like we said, Joey’s clearly into Maria and she just got a one-on-one date.

At least at this point, we can celebrate the fact that the majority of the people left are the ones with the most serious connections. A lot of the people who were clearly not going to win have already been sent out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

