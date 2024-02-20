The Bachelor episode 6: Jess eliminated on Joey group date

The Bachelor episode 6 is one that wasted little time when it comes to Joey Graziadei narrowing down his group of contestants.

In general, we would say that the elimination of Jess was expected, mostly in that she was not exactly getting the edit of someone getting the final rose. We know that viewers have been frustrated with her as of late amidst everything going on with Maria, but she certainly did bring it all season when it comes to reaction shows.

So why did Joey send her home on a group date, of all places? Well, he started to realize that she was feeling so deeply about him and that wasn’t reciprocated. At a certain point on this show, any lead will start to feel guilty when they realize that they may be leading someone on too much. That was Joey here, doing his best to be empathetic when he realized that he wasn’t going to bring Jess to hometown dates or even the next episode.

The strange thing about all of this is that in a way, we think Joey was trying to do what was best and not hurt Jess even more later — yet, it still feels like she was plenty hurt by this. She didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to her fellow contestants and went down the typical emotional spiral you see for contestants at around this time in the season.

If this was a typical year for the franchise, we would say that Jess was a lock for Bachelor in Paradise. However, are we even getting that show this year? We honestly haven’t seen anything that looks like concrete evidence of that as of yet. We do think there are some big changes potentially in the works across this franchise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

