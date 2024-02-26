The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live star talks Rick’s hand

In the wake of the premiere for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC last night, there are a couple things that stand out.

So, where do we start at present? It is pretty simple! First and foremost, you have the reunion between Rick and Michonne. That is, of course, the thing that is worth being the most excited about at the moment. Beyond just that, you also have everything that transpired when it comes to Rick losing his hand. This was the spin-off finally paying off something that happened to the character in the comics and, as it turned out, it was star and executive producer Andrew Lincoln who helped put the wheels in motion here!

So how did all of this come about? Well, speaking on the subject further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Andrew Lincoln had to say:

“I just bullied everybody into submission … And there were quite a lot of conversations, particularly with AMC, with people going, ‘Now Andy, we love the idea, but are you really sure about this?’ But I just thought: This is the time to do what the comic book did and honor that. I’ve been trying to pitch this for years, and everybody was just shouting me down.”

Of course, losing a hand is the sort of thing that will have implications when it comes to Rick’s life moving forward, and that is another thing to be excited about in the relatively near future. We don’t necessarily think that it will be on the forefront of any drama, though — instead, it is going to be all about how Rick and Michonne find a way to live their life in the most extraordinarily of ways.

Related – Be sure entering the next The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode right now

What did you think about the events of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and its big premiere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming up here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







