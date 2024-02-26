CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 2: Did Josh and Serena break up?

There was absolutely quite a bit that transpired when it comes to CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 2, especially when it comes to Josh and Serena.

Are the two still together? Well, not so much. The end of tonight’s installment confirmed that the two characters have officially split and we know that for a while, fans have been expecting this to happen. Their communication was terrible and in that way, you can argue that this relationship was somewhat doomed from the start. Serena told him the truth about being at CSI, and we know that Folsom has about a thousand other things on his plate right now.

Is there a chance that his career as we’ve come to know it is at an end? That’s not something we’re going to get an answer to for at least a little while longer. We know that a lot of characters are being put in a pretty precarious position when it comes to that investigation and we wish that there was a clear answer in regards to what’s going to happen there.

Insofar as Josh’s long-term future, it goes without saying that we still want to see him be a part of this world — and beyond just that, it would also be nice to see him and Allie spend more time together! After all, we tend to think that these are the two characters most people out there are really rooting for.

We are only two episodes into the season right now! By virtue of that, it is so easily to remember that about a million different things can change at just about any moment. That means not just for Josh, but every single character who works as a part of this team.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

