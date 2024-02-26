Is NCIS new tonight on CBS with season 21, episode 3?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Is there a chance that you will be able to check out season 21 episode 3 after two straight installments?

We have no intention of keeping you waiting here and with that, let’s just go ahead and share the good news: You will be seeing Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, and the rest of the cast back in a matter of hours! Not only that, but you’ll have a chance to see so many of these characters outside their typical element as they try to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 21 episode 3 synopsis with a few more details about what lies ahead…

“Lifeline” – When the NCIS team engages in Walk-a-Mile day to gain a new perspectives on different departments, things take a turn when Kasie receives a distress call from a mysterious man, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those who are unaware…

The entire NCIS franchise recently celebrated an awesome milestone behind the scenes, with the franchise filming its whopping 1,000th episode across all shows. This is actually going to be the seventh episode of season 21 coming up, so you’ll have a chance to hopefully see a big celebration of everything that this universe has to offer. Remember that there is also so much more in the way of good stuff coming, especially with a new Gibbs prequel series being targeted for the 2024/25 season. Hopefully, even more information will surface on that within the relatively near future.

Related – Is there a chance that Mark Harmon still turns up on NCIS season 21?

