The Rookie season 6 episode 3: Nolan and Bailey’s honeymoon

For those who were wondering whether The Rookie season 6 episode 3 was going to give us John Nolan and Bailey’s honeymoon, we now have an answer! Rather than doing some sort of time jump over what transpires, we are actually going to see it play out!

First and foremost, we should note that this March 5 episode is titled “Trouble in Paradise” — which seems to be tied more to the setting than what’s ahead for Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan’s characters. Take a look at the synopsis below for more:

Nolan and Bailey’s honeymoon is more of a nightmare than dream when it turns into an active crime scene. Meanwhile, Tim and Celina partner up and must uncover the identity of a John Doe.

In general, we tend to love honeymoon episodes of crime dramas — you get a different setting than you’re used to, but also a reminder that trouble seems to find these characters no matter where they are. There is no real way to avoid it!

Will things get a little more peaceful for Nolan and Bailey after the fact? We suppose that, to some extent, it will happen … but only in that the trouble will be arriving their way back home. This is a show about conflict — even if things are good between the two of them, there’s always a chance a problem or two will find them.

Will the rest of the characters be involved somehow?

We tend to think so, at least when it comes to the Tim – Celina story. This could be an episode that is a little more sprawling in scope but that’s okay — the more that The Rookie can play around in this shortened number of episodes, the better it is. Or, at least what’s what we would argue at this point.

