The Equalizer season 4 episode 2: The Blacklist alum guest stars

Tonight on CBS, you are having a chance to see The Equalizer season 4 episode 2 — and with that comes a familiar face in Hisham Tawfiq!

If you watched the entire run of The Blacklist on NBC, there is a good chance that you recognized both his face and his voice immediately. The man behind Dembe Zuma is on board the CBS series this week in the role of Sameer Bentang. He appeared in an important scene early on in the episode, delivering a lengthy bit of dialogue in the process. (Nothing may ever top Hisham’s monologue in The Blacklist series finale, but we enjoyed what we saw from him here.)

This role marks the first network TV gig for Tawfiq since the series finale of the long-running James Spader drama. In general we know that many major cast members on the show have yet to do other things, with some of that likely being due to timing. Just remember that with how late work went on The Blacklist season 10, there wasn’t a lot of time to book other roles after the fact. Then, add to that the presence of the SAG-AFTRA strike for a significant chunk of last year. With pilot season rapidly approaching, it is our hope that we are going to be seeing more of them get full-time gigs again, but a lot of that could depend on the projects and/or their interests. After playing the same role for a good decade, several series regulars could be looking for something different.

For now, let’s just rejoice getting to see Hisham again — and beyond just that, here’s to hoping that we see a few more great opportunities from him moving forward! (Of course, we’re also waiting with bated breath in order to see what James Spader does next.)

