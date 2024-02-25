The Equalizer season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Blind Justice’

As we prepare to see The Equalizer season 4 episode 3 over on CBS next week, do you want to get a better sense of what’s ahead?

First and foremost, we should note here that the title for the show is “Blind Justice” and of course, there is a lot of drama ahead. This is what will help the series to settle more into a consistent rhythm this season, which means getting back into a pseudo-procedural format. Rest assured that some of the longer stories this season are still around, but they are going to play out a little bit more and more over time.

Want to get some other updates? Then be sure to check out the full The Equalizer season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Blind Justice” – After a high-powered real estate developer is killed by a moving subway train, his widow hires McCall to investigate his death. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi and Dee visit an old neighbor living in a nursing home who may need their help, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So far, season 4 has delivered much of what you would have hoped for, whether it be a chance to see more of these characters stepping up or also showing their vulnerable side. The part of this episode with Aunt Vi and Dee really does harken back to the very basis of what this series is all about, and that is working to help people who do not always have a voice of their own. Through watching this show, you can see everyone have a chance to be heard — while, of course, seeing a number of fantastic action sequences along the way. After all, it is the combination of these different elements that help to make things so fantastic.

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 4 episode 3 on CBS next week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates that are on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







