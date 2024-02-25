Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 2/25/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Last week was the start of the new season, so it makes sense to want another.

Luckily, that is precisely what you are going to be getting here! The next installment of Oliver’s late-night show will be coming up tonight and within that, we imagine that there will be a few surprises and a lot of content. Of course, the bar is going to be set enormously high here to try and match what you saw last week with the segment on the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas. This is arguably one of the most popular segments we’ve seen on this show in general the past few years, and we can’t imagine what it was like for the show’s legal department to try and navigate some of those waters. (Remember, Oliver promised the Justice a million dollars annually if he resigned, in addition to an expensive RV.)

Personally, we don’t expect too much of a follow-up there, mostly because it is hard to imagine that Thomas will actually agree to said offer. There will likely be a deep dive on something totally new within this particular episode.

Ironically, one of the other major headlines in regards to the show right now is something that they will probably not address at all — the decision to not air episode highlights until you get around to Thursday. That is a significant change from the past, when these highlights aired the day after each episode. Oliver himself has spoken out against the change, but there is no evidence that HBO is looking to change things for the time being.

Typically, the way this show works is that you get a few consecutive episodes at the start of a season before a hiatus; odds are, this is a trend that will continue this go-around and we’ll have more on the schedule here in due time.

