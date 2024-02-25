Tracker season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘Mt. Shasta’

As you prepare to check out Tracker season 1 episode 4 on CBS next week, what more can we say about it now?

Well, at this point, it feels reasonably clear what the Justin Hartley series is going to bring to you from start to finish. Each episode will feature an array of locations and a different crisis for Colter to try and take on. This show is built to have similar vibes to Fire Country, another show with a familiar face and a relatively procedural format. There are still stories that will course through much of the season, but we are looking at them only taking up a certain percentage of each given episode.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Mt. Shasta” – Colter races against the clock to find the missing teenage son of Reenie’s close friend Erika, on the CBS original series TRACKER, Sunday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Marley Shelton guest stars as Erika.

The one thing you most likely want to see in the weeks ahead is some stability when it comes to this show in the ratings, mostly because it has not be around long enough to establish much of that so far. The first episode aired after the Super Bowl and by virtue of that, it was inevitable that there would be a certain decline in the numbers moving into episode 2.

Obviously, there is only so much time this season for more Tracker episodes to air. By virtue of that, you simply have to hope that the producers and the writers manage to make the most of the opportunity that they have.

Is there anything that you don’t want to see moving into Tracker season 1 episode 4 on CBS next week?

