Belgravia: The Next Chapter episode 7: The last before finale

As you prepare yourselves to see Belgravia: The Next Chapter episode 7 on MGM+ next week, there is so much to prepare for!

So, where do we start? The simplest thing that we can say at this point is that the finale is right around the corner. It is set to be here in a couple of weeks and episode 7 should help to set the stage for that. Given that we are also anticipating a certain amount of closure within that story, we tend to think that what happens in episode 7 will be all the more important. Clara and Stephen are going to find themselves in a precarious position, Ross will find himself in a unique position and all in all, there should be some juicy character drama around every turn.

Want to learn a bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Belgravia: The Next Chapter synopsis below:

Rumours about Clara and Stephen swirl around Belgravia. It feels like only a matter of time until they reach Frederick. Ross learns some information about the Marquise and sees an opportunity.

One of the things that you can say about this show consistently is that it will put characters first and have zero problem finding a way to surprise you. That should certainly be the case here! Whatever Ross does here is almost certain to have major consequences, so go ahead and anticipate that in advance.

While we cannot speak to how this season is going to conclude, can we declare already that we are going to miss it when it is gone? There aren’t a lot of other period dramas that can combine so many different elements into a package like this, one that will create a pretty comprehensive story from start to finish.

Just brace yourselves for almost anything in this episode; then, prepare for the aftermath on the other side.

