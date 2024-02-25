Is Monsieur Spade new tonight on AMC? Season 2 hopes

Is Monsieur Spade new tonight on AMC? If you are super-excited to see more of this world, it is hard to blame you! The past six episodes have been fully immersive and incredibly entertaining, and we’d love nothing more than to be back in France exploring this world with Sam Spade.

Alas, this is not what we are able to do at present! There is no new episode of the series at present, and it remains to be seen in general if there are more episodes coming. Last week was the season 1 finale and technically, this was billed to be a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. The fate of the young boy seems to be settled, and now Spade can go back to attempting a quiet life once more … but will he have a closer relationship with his presumed daughter Teresa? That feels possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more MONSIEUR SPADE videos!

Now, technically a season 2 could still happen despite where we are in the show right now. Remember first and foremost that crazier things have happened than Monsieur Spade coming back. The critical reception has been strong so far, and there are certainly enough questions following the finale that could still be explored through the lens of Scott Frank and Tom Fontana. Take, for starters, who Virginia Dell, who we met at the end of the season, really is. Also, many of the characters from the first season are still out there. You could use many of them for a new mystery — though technically, you could also move Sam and/or Teresa to a new setting and give them a new case.

Hopefully, Fontana, Frank, and Clive Owen are interested in keeping the show going — and also hopefully, we will hear something more from AMC over the next few months. There is no immediate hurry for news to be announced.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Monsieur Spade season 1 finale

Do you want to see a Monsieur Spade season 2 over at AMC?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do this, come back around to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







