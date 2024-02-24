The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2: More reunions?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC tomorrow, let’s look ahead — far ahead. Why not talk about the long-term history of the franchise now?

We should go ahead and note that while The Ones Who Live has been hyped up in some ways to be similar to a limited series, there is still a chance at something more! Just consider this a possibility for the time being, and one that we do hope ends up being explored depending on how this part of Rick and Michonne’s story concludes.

So what about extending this spin-off by connecting it to some others — namely, Dead City and Daryl Dixon? There is something ironic about these series potentially coming back together given that they all came from the same origin story. Yet, it is possible. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about an epic crossover, here is what executive producer Scott M. Gimple had to say:

“We don’t have the imminent plan right now … That foundation has been laid and I really would like to, but it depends on so many factors coming together. So I really hope to, and in my mind I’m planning for it, but along the way you can’t count on anything…You have the best laid plans, and either God laughs or he high-fives you. And so the answer is, I really hope to, and stuff I’ve hoped for has happened before.”

Ultimately, a lot of it will depend on a few factors, with the biggest one being viewership. If this franchise can continue to get some of the numbers that it has so far, then you can argue there’s a pretty good chance that something bigger happens. Of course, cost will probably be another factor.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

