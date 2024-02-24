The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere run time on AMC

As you prepare to see the premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC in a matter of days, why not talk run time?

If there is one thing that we do know about this franchise over the years, it is this: They aren’t afraid of pushing past an hour. We’ve seen this time and time again with the original show, let alone spin-offs like Fear the Walking Dead, Dead City, and then Daryl Dixon.

So when it comes to the Andrew Lincoln – Danai Gurira series, here is what we can say: You are going to see a story that lasts for an hour and twenty-one minutes, commercials included. Meanwhile, the synopsis for the premiere gives you a better sense of what’s coming up story-wise:

Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead, and, ultimately, a war against the living.

This isn’t exactly altogether informative, is it? Well, our hope at least here is that through the premiere, we are at least going to see Rick and Michonne get closer to a reunion! There is no guarantee that this happens at the moment, but shouldn’t we at least hold out a certain amount of hope? Given that The Ones Who Live is only six episodes long, every single part of this story is going to have to move fast. If it doesn’t … well, let’s just say that we’re going to be desperate for a season 2 and one hasn’t been confirmed as of yet.

We’re sure that there are going to be zombies, given that this is the sort of show that this is. Beyond that, though, we are mostly curious about just how many emotions we’re going to be experiencing from start to finish.

