Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 24, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing more sketches after a short hiatus?

Well, let’s just start things off by stating this: Not only is there a new installment tonight, but it’s going to be one of the more intriguing ones in quite some time. Comedian Shane Gillis is hosting, and what makes this one so shocking is that he was previously fired a mere matter of days after being hired as a featured player over some comments made in his past.

What is Gillis going to say in the monologue? Is Saturday Night Live setting themselves up to be roasted? We know that there are some people wondering if there is going to be a Norm Macdonald sort of opening here, but we will see. (Of course, at this point we have to acknowledge the fact that the show clearly wants the controversy; otherwise, they wouldn’t have brought him on to host. This is hardly the first time that we’ve seen something like this from Lorne Michaels and company.)

The musical guest for this weekend is going to be 21 Savage, and of course we also think that there’s going to be a lot of similar sketches to what we’ve seen the past few months. At this point, we do tend to think that a political cold open is pretty inevitable — but we don’t tend to think that we’re going to see another cameo from Nikki Haley. We’re almost at the point where we’ll see something every week about the election — and that is basically a guarantee as we move into the fall.

