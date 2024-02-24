NCIS season 22: Series star on renewal hopes

Sure, we understand that we are only a tiny handful of episodes into NCIS season 21, but do you think that is going to stop us from looking ahead? Hardly. There are a lot of different things worth looking forward to with this show and by virtue of that, we have a lot to discuss and dive further into now.

Take, for example, the fact that Brian Dietzen (who plays Jimmy Palmer) has already expressed his own interest to keep the story rolling along. Speaking on this further to TV Insider, here is some of what the actor had to say while at the celebration for the franchise’s 1,000th episode:

“I’m hoping [for more of the show] as well … I think that no one ever wants to count their chickens, but I think that the show has been doing really well. And why stop at 1,000? I feel like we’re halfway there. We want a clean, even 2,000. We’ll just keep it rolling.”

The reason for this franchise’s success is built so much on comfort. Even if things change here and there when it comes to the cast, the vibe of the series has been roughly the same since the very beginning. This means that you get a good case, but also reasons to laugh on an almost-weekly basis. These characters become a part of your family, which is why episodes like the tribute to Ducky hit as hard as they do.

Odds are, we probably won’t get news on a formal NCIS renewal for at least another month or two — but, for now, we remain very much hopeful and there is no real reason to think otherwise. Even in this era of cost-cutting, the producers have figured out a way to keep the stories and the ratings as solid as ever.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

