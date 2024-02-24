Virgin River season 6: See the stars on set as filming begins!

This week has certainly proven to be a big one when it comes to Virgin River — there is a prequel in the works, and season 6 is now filming!

We know that it took a long time to get to this point, largely because of the industry strikes last year. (If only actors and writers were handed a fair deal sooner!) Thankfully, though, the cameras are now rolling in the greater Vancouver area and we we even have a little tease about it.

In a new post on Instagram, Martin Henderson (Jack) shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself alongside Alexandra Breckenridge with the following caption included:

Aaaaaannnnnnndddddd……we’re back! Back at it in Vancouver commencing shooting for season 6 of #virginriver that’s right folks we are at it again! Feels so good to be back in Jack’s boots making more what we hope to be riveting, romantic and racy drama for y’all. Stay tuned for more updates on set life and BTS banter…

Filming should continue for the next few months and our hope here, of course, is that we will actually see the episodes a little bit later this year. We know that one of the things Virgin River has going for it at this point is rather simple — it doesn’t take that long to shoot and then edit together. Its seasons are also not incredibly long.

Will there be a lot of emotional content ahead? Signs tend to indicate so. However, at the same time there is some equal scoop out there suggesting that you are also going to see at least a few lighthearted moments, as well. If we are lucky, what we will see coming up will be a healthy mix of a few different things. From our vantage point, there will absolutely be a lot to celebrate here.

