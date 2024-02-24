The Traitors season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Will Phaedra survive?

As we do prepare ourselves to see The Traitors season 2 episode 10 on Peacock in a little under a week, Phaedra is clearly in danger. The entirety of her fate lands in MJ’s hands, as she has to figure out if she wants too send either her or Peter packing thanks to a 4-4 tie.

For the time being, we tend to think the Bravo connection with MJ works in Phaedra’s favor … but even if she makes it through now, how long is that really going to work out for her? That is something more to think about. We do think some other people have kept her, even if they are suspicious of her. Why? She poses no threat to them for the time being … but that only works for so long. If Phaedra survives this banishment, she could easily go during the next one.

To get a few more details right now all about what you can hope to see, go ahead and check out the full The Traitors season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

With only seven players remaining in the competition, the Faithful seem to be closing in as doubt about one Traitor spreads among even their most ardent supporters.

Is there a chance that this particular Traitor is Phaedra? We think so, mostly due to the fact that it is hard to imagine a scenario here where Kate at this point has some flurry of ardent supporters … though this could also be the show looking to do whatever they can in order to surprise us. Wouldn’t they love to do something like that at the end of the day? We tend to think so!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Traitors now, including what else may be coming

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors season 2 episode 10 on Peacock?

Do you think that Phaedra is going to make it through, and could she ultimately still win? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







