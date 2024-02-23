The Traitors season 2 episode 10: Who will be banished?

As we prepare to check out The Traitors season 2 episode 10 on Peacock next week, we know the finale is coming soon. With that, it is all the more apparent that every single decision is all the more significant.

So who is going to be banished between Peter and Phaedra? Tonight’s episode ended with a cliffhanger, one where the former Bachelor and the Bravo celebrity each have four votes. We know that MJ is the tiebreaker, and we tend to think personally that she’s going to stick with her fellow network personality and keep Phaedra still in the game. We’ve said this before but at this point, it almost doesn’t matter so much whether or not Phaedra is a Traitor. Really, this is a situation that is about strength in numbers more so than anything else. There is still time to get rid of Phaedra a little bit later on down the road.

Pending some big surprise, we tend to think that Peter is a goner, and that does not bode well with some of the other people who are a part of his alliance. Meanwhile, we do think that the Faithful are in general in a good spot entering the end of the show. The suspicion on Phaedra is already well-documented and at the same time, Kate has already been acting strangely. The real thing we’re left to wonder is just how many Faithful could end up splitting the money.

We have said this before but for now, we continue to feel like Sandra is in the best spot in the game. It’s almost crazy that these people have let a two-time Survivor champion make it to the end of this season but here we are, and she is one of the best at throwing attention off of herself. You forget that she is there and before you know it, she stands an amazing chance at winning.

