Shark Tank: Coldest, Cup-a-Bug, Psyonic, and Dogue

Tonight on Shark Tank, you will have a chance to see Coldest, Cup-a-Bug, Psyonic, and Dogue all entering the Tank in hopes of a deal. Who will succeed? That is what we are waiting to find out!

In just a minute, we are going to get more into every one of the products that you are going to see during the episode. Before that, though, here is the official synopsis:

Innovative products pitched in the Tank this week include a state-of-the-art bionic prosthetic device, artisanal desserts for dogs, a no-kill bug-catching device and insulated water bottles guaranteed to keep beverages cold for 36 hours.

Cup-a-bug – This is basically a way to better ensure that you can take unwanted insects, trap them, and then remove them from your house without harm. Also, it is designed to potentially catch and “cup” insects in a humane fashion.

Coldest – The name tells you a lot of what you need to know here. This line of water bottles and other products are designed to keep objects cool for as long as possible. Amidst all the water-bottle craze that is going on right now, they at least stand a chance.

Psyonic – This is being described as the “world’s first touch-sensing bionic hand,” one that can innovate the market and help a lot of people. Is this the right show for it? That is the challenge given that this is such a specialized market.

Dogue – This brand is all about serving dogs fresh, raw food that will allow them to live longer, happier lives. This is certainly more expensive than the traditional pet kibble, but are there still a lot of benefits? You better believe it.

So, which of these is most likely to get a deal?

In terms of the price and being intuitive, Cup-a-Bug seems like a fairly safe bet. It is also the sort of thing that is easily demonstrated, which we tend to think is always helpful for a show like this.

What did you think about Coldest, Cup-a-Bug, Psyonic, and Dogue on Shark Tank tonight?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates coming down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







