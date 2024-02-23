Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, February 23

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Following the premiere on the network last week, of course we want the show to keep its momentum!

Luckily, this is where we do come bearing some good news: You will, once again, see Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast back in just a handful of hours. Tonight, the story in question is “Dropping Bombs,” one that is going to feature the return of Jennifer Esposito as Danny’s former partner Jackie. Also, more Joe Hill! With this being the final season of the show, we do tend to think that we are going to see more and more callbacks to the past.

If you want to check out some more details on what’s ahead, check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 synopsis:

“Dropping Bombs” – Danny and Baez join forces with Danny’s old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), when a serial killer reappears. Also, Eddie faces backlash whens she tries to help a woman who accuses a sergeant of rape; Jamie clashes with his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Joe interferes with Jamie’s undercover operation; and Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase publicly suggests bringing back a Commission of Police, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what’s happening after this episode? Well, there is another story on March 1 titled “See No Evil,” and hopefully, that is going to keep the show’s forward momentum going. The only story in episode 2 that we’re a little lukewarm about right now is Frank versus the Mayor, mostly because that’s something that we have seen time and time again within this show. Why do that again?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

