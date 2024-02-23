Expats season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the season 1 finale today on Prime Video, this feels like the perfect time to wonder — will we see an Expats season 2? Is that something to hold out a lot of hope for?

Well, here is where things do get a little bit complicated. From the get-go Amazon billed this show as a limited series based on source material; however, the show also ends in a way where you could imagine there easily be more at some other point down the road. It is really just a matter of whether or not there is more story that these particular producers want to tell. Also, making sure that you can get this particular cast back together. Nicole Kidman in particular seems to be super-busy, given that she has another season of Nine Perfect Strangers coming plus talk of another Big Little Lies. (Also, remember that Special Ops: Lioness could still be renewed — we haven’t gotten to the point yet where an announcement could be made.

For the time being, we would say that it is unlikely that more Expats on the way but if the series managed to snag enormous viewership, it’d also be hard to rule it out entirely. The hard part of that is just recognizing that the streaming service is not going to be releasing that information publicly, so it is hard to actually determine whether or not this show is a legitimate hit.

Hopefully, the story that we got proved to be satisfying enough and regardless of if there is more here, we are still hoping that this will inspire some of the powers-that-be over at Prime to come up with some other interesting and ambitious projects down the road. Television is always going to be better when there are a lot of different genres represented, and we don’t want to see Prime Video eventually become dominated by action-movie thrillers.

Do you want to see an Expats season 2 renewal over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







