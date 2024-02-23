Masters of the Air episode 7 spoilers: A critical decision

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to see Masters of the Air episode 7 arrive, and there is so much that comes with that. We are starting to get into the home stretch of this story and with that, of course, comes a number of emotions. Some of the danger is amplified and greater than it has ever been before.

For someone like Rosie, this means that we’re coming up to a time where difficult decisions have to be made. So much of these characters have formed bonds, but all of them are also aware of the sacrifices that come with fighting in a war. They are also aware that things can turn on a dime. The battles are closing in and lives, almost inevitably, are going to be lost.

In a broader scale, of course everyone knows how the story of the war ended. However, there is still room for nuance and some individual resolutions. That is what the focus will more than likely be over the next several hours.

Below, you can check out the full Masters of the Air episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Stalag Luft III’s prisoners try to make contact with the outside world; the 100th Bomb Group target Berlin; Rosie has to make an important decision.

In the end, let’s just hope that the remainder of the series lives up to expectations, whatever that does end up meaning. We do tend to think that the presence of Band of Brothers and other things within this genre does raise the bar and in some ways, you can argue that it is being lifted up to some incredible level. Rather than think about that as some sort of obstruction, though, you could view it as a challenge — one that we like to think that everyone involved could be happy to reach in the end.

What do you most want to see moving into Masters of the Air episode 7 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates coming.

