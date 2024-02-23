Hightown season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Last before finale

As you prepare to see Hightown season 3 episode 6 on Starz next week, there is so much to prepare for!

So, where should we start? For us, the best place is simply noting that there are only two episodes left this season! This means that things are going to be getting more intense perhaps than ever before, and lives potentially will be on the line. Jackie may be inching ever closer to results but at the same time, there are no guarantees that things are going to work in the way that she wants.

Below, you can check out the full Hightown season 3 episode 6 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

Owen is more dangerous than ever and he’s taking Sarah with him. Jackie unsuspectingly closes in on the prostitutes’ killer and Charmaine and Osito resume their partnership.

Why does this season only have to be seven episodes? That is something that we’ve been wondering about for a while. Ultimately, we do have to just be grateful that we have received three seasons in the first place. This show has been on the bubble almost from the very start and by virtue of that, we’re grateful that we get to see some measure of a complete story.

Of course, let’s just cross our fingers and hope here that we are actually going to be getting full closure here, largely because we’ve been so invested in this story for so long. There are a lot of imperfect people within the road of this show and yet, there are still people like Jackie who we cannot help to root for in every way possible. She has made a lot of mistakes (even this season), but we know that she has been trying to get justice for a lot of vulnerable people — in particular, a lot of people who are not getting a voice otherwise.

