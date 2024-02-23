Law & Order season 23 episode 6: Shaw’s surprise

After the departure of Jack McCoy tonight, what is going to happen moving into Law & Order season 23 episode 6? The show must go on, but how is that going to happen?

While we do recognize that it is going to be a pretty radical change for a lot of people in the world of the show, there isn’t a lot that can be done about that — the world moves forward, both for the characters and also us watching at home. The next installment here is “On the Ledge,” and the full synopsis below gives you a sense of what’s coming:

02/29/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When NYPD responds to the scene of an active shooter in a nearby hospital, Shaw is shocked at his connection to the suspect. Maroun and Price face a difficult trial when the defendant offers up an insanity plea. TV-14

In the immediate aftermath of losing a character, it does make a good bit of sense for the writers to focus in on a few others — including someone in Shaw who has at least been around now for a little bit more than a year. What will he bring to the table here? If nothing else, this is a chance to get more backstory on him and that is absolutely something that we welcome.

In general, we recognize that this is a pretty short season and yet, the entire team will try to make the most of it. We wouldn’t be shocked if every single person in the group gets at least some sort of spotlight. How they handle that, of course, will be an educational experience for us as a viewer — that’s one thing we can say with a certain element of confidence.

