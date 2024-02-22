Frasier revival renewed for season 2 at Paramount+

While the following news may not come as a huge surprise, Frasier is not going to end after just one season.

Today, the folks over at Paramount+ confirmed that their revival of the iconic comedy series will be back for an additional batch of episodes. While the streaming service does not share viewer totals, it was easy to figure that the ratings for this show were going to be strong enough to merit something more. Also, they invested a lot in bringing the Kelsey Grammer series back, and canceling it after one season would have felt like a shocking disappointment.

Is there a lot of room for improvement with this new show? Sure, but that is true for a lot of comedies after one season. While there is a blueprint from the original show, Frasier is also its own thing with a largely-new cast.

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is some of what Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+ had to say:

“Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television … The new series introduced FRASIER to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey’s truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We’re so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two.”

Meanwhile, Grammer (who is also an executive producer on the series) added the following:

“FRASIER is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I’m delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store!”

When will season 2 premiere?

We will probably be waiting for a good while, but our sentiment is that fall makes the most sense. It shouldn’t take any longer than that for some additional episodes to be shot.

