Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 2/22/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC after a week off the air? What about both SVU and then also Organized Crime? We know that there are a lot of important stories that have been hyped up moving forward, and that includes the departure of Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get into the good news: You will be seeing new episodes! Starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time tonight, you are going to have a chance to see Waterston’s final episode and after that, an opportunity to dive more into Captain Curry becoming more of a fixture around SVU. From there, someone tied to Elliot Stabler’s past coming back into the fold.

Want to get a few more details now about what to expect? Then check out synopses for all of these episodes below…

Law & Order season 23 episode 5, “Last Dance” – 02/22/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a woman is found murdered in Central Park, evidence points to two frequent park-goers – a street vendor and tech billionaire. In the face of extreme political pressure, McCoy takes drastic action to make the case. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 5, “Zone Rogue” – 02/22/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A cryptic message sends SVU on a new track to find Maddie. Benson tries to help a federal agent when the case hits too close to home. Capt. Curry tries to make amends with Fin. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 5, “Missing Persons” – 02/22/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A rescued victim from Stabler’s past goes missing. Bell recovers in the hospital while Jet, Reyes and Bashir are all questioned by IAB. Joe Jr. shows off his new career path. TV-14

We know that there is more of the franchise is coming, so absolutely that’s not something you have to be worried about in the near future. We know that there are only thirteen episodes in these shortened seasons, but at least we have not hit the halfway point yet!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

