The Way Home season 2 episode 5 promo: Seeing Jacob?

Are you ready to see The Way Home season 2 episode 5 on Hallmark Channel this weekend? Could there be actual answers? Rest assured we want them, but whether we actually get them is a totally different story.

Here is at least some of what we can say at the moment — based on the latest promo for what lies ahead, it does seem like answers on Jacob are coming. Or, if nothing else, Kat could be getting a chance to see him!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest promo for what lies ahead, one that signals that this big moment is coming and Kat may finally get at least some of what she seeks. Of course, is it going to be what she once thought? That is an entirely different story. She is encouraged by Alice, though, to keep going back, and we tend to imagine that there are going to be some jaw-droppers because of that.

So what is happening beyond all of this? Well, in the present, you could see a big moment or two between Kat and Elliot, though we know at the same time there are fears about some secrets from the past coming up. Could these lead to some tension between Kat and Alice? We cannot rule that out…

The most important thing…

Somehow, someway this show does manage to bring together the past and the present, and we’re not altogether certain that is going to be changing anytime soon. It may be in a literal sense, or it could just be thematically. Either way, it feels like there is going to be a lot of fun ways that the show’s central construct continues to be integrated.

