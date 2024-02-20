The Way Home season 2 episode 5: A big Kat, Alice reveal?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Way Home season 2 episode 5 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, we have quite the tease! After all, consider this: There is something in Kat’s past that Alice could be discovering, and there could be quite the emotional fallout as a result.

Based on what we saw in episode 4, it feels clear what Kat’s concern will be: That Alice will somehow loathe her after the fact. Meanwhile, Elliot has tried to encourage her not to worry … but how can we without knowing what the big reveal is?

Speaking to TV Insider about what’s ahead here, Evan Williams (who plays Elliot) had a really good perspective. While you may want to see the past in a good, more positive light, the truth always comes out — and this could be a big part of the story this time around:

“The window we have into the past in Season 1 is very idyllic. Even the lighting is different. It’s sort of golden and draped in nostalgia and is such a kind of wish fulfillment for Alice, and for the audiences, I think … And so in Season 2, we turn that on its head a little bit, and we realize that the people who are back in that period don’t exist in a picture frame. They’re not in some sort of memory idea. They’re real people, and they have flaws and potentially make mistakes that could have really big ramifications for especially Alice because of how important it’s to her.”

Meanwhile, Sadie Laflamme-Snow made it clear to the publication that the big reveal is something she didn’t find out about until close to shooting — and of course, we’re eager to learn about both it and also the fallout. To think, though, this won’t be the only game-changer we get this season!

