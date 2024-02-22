Will Trent season 2 premiere ratings set new series high

ABC took a big risk when it comes to airing the Will Trent season 2 premiere in a brand-new timeslot on Tuesday night. Was it a successful one?

Well, let’s start things off here by nothing that there is some absolutely great news to report at the moment. Overall, the mystery drama ended up drawing 4.6 million live + same-day viewers for its first episode, making it the most-watched installment we’ve had a chance to see so far. It also drew a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is even with the show’s season 1 average.

We tend to think here that the larger premiere audience is due, at least in part, to the network realizing that they had a potential smash hit on their hands. This is also the sort of mystery show that has delivered strong viewers over the years. There were questions as to if it would be mainstream enough last year and now, it has managed to surpass mere fans of the books. (Of course, a good chunk of that is there, which only aids the show further.)

Rest assured, there are still a lot of interesting stories to come this season and we are beyond stoked to see what some of those could be! Even in episode 2 alone, Will is going to deal with a most unwelcome blast from his past, and how he handles that could be incredibly important to better understanding whatever his future could be.

The only thing that we’re upset about right now is the simple fact that Cricket (played by Susan Kelechi Watson) was killed off — sure, we understand the purpose, but there was some great chemistry there! It would have been wonderful to see that continue, but we’re sure the writers have other plans.

