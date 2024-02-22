Quantum Leap season 3: Any new hope for Sam Beckett?

At the time of this writing, nothing is still official when it comes to a Quantum Leap season 3 over at NBC. Still, we have hope. Also, the writers are poised to tell so many great stories based on how season 2 ended.

Who anticipated that we would see Ben and Addison in the past together? They were supposed to swap places and now, we have an entirely new dynamic. This change, plus everything we saw this season with Ziggy and Hannah turning up, does make us wonder about some other key questions. Take, for starters, whether the door could still be open to seeing Sam Beckett down the road.

In the end, there are two things really standing in the show’s way. For starters, Scott Bakula has never indicated a desire to reprise his original role, even if he is lost somewhere in time. Also, there is no official renewal and that has to happen first.

How are the producers looking at the whole situation? Well, let’s just say it’s complicated. Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Dean Georgaris noted that it is always a possibility, but it is far from a focus:

“Look, Sam as a character always looms large in Quantum Leap and so we never want to shut the door for that possibility … But I think for now we want to focus on telling stories so that if we run into Sam it will be more of a surprise than, say, something that we’ve planned.”

When will NBC make up their mind on the future?

Our feeling is that it’s going to be figured out by the middle of May, unless we get in some sort of bizarre, drawn-out situation. We are very-much concerned that there won’t be much in the way of a future for the show based on the live ratings … but there are a lot of different variables at play.

Related – Read more about the Quantum Leap season 2 finale

Do you think there is any chance that we see Scott Bakula around in a Quantum Leap season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are so many other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







