Quantum Leap season 2 finale: That huge Ben, Addison twist!

As crazy as the two-hour Quantum Leap season 2 finale was from start to finish, we still imagined there would be a crazy cliffhanger. How could there not? This was an episode that allowed us an opportunity to see a lot of surprises and in the end, that included a massive butterfly effect.

Thanks to what Ben was able to do getting through to Jeffrey / Gideon, he was able to change all of history. As a result of that, the team had a chance to bring him home … albeit at a cost. In order to bring him to the present, someone else had to become a leaper. This is where Addison volunteered, as she realized that she was the only person who felt like the right replacement. She trained for it and beyond just that, she knew everything that Raymond Lee’s character did for her.

So, did the plan work? Well, let’s just say that the simple answer here is not so much. The good news is that Ben and Addison are reunited. However, they are together in the past.

What did you think about the events of the Quantum Leap season 2 finale?

