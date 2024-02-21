Quantum Leap season 3: EP on renewal chances, Ben twist

We know that at the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for a Quantum Leap season 3. yet, at the same time aren’t there reasons for hope? We are quite curious to see some of what the story could be here coming up.

First and foremost here, let’s get into the renewal odds here. This is very much a bubble show and with that, its future could go either way. While you can argue that we have a happy ending now with Ben and Addison off on leaps together, isn’t there still a lot more to explore? This was certainly not meant to be the series finale!

Speaking on this subject further to Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Martin Gero had to say about what the future could hold for himself and fellow showrunner Dean Georgaris:

I mean, look, I’ve never been on a show that wasn’t on the bubble unless it’s picked up a week after it airs. The business is shifting constantly, and however many episodes we’ve done in our careers between us, it’s like, we just ride it out. That stuff is out of our control. What we can control is the show. What we can control is how the audience feels. We’re ready and raring to do more.

NBC has some time presumably to make a decision on this, but we hope that we can learn sooner rather than later. It does feel like there is a dedicated fanbase here and the show is really just hitting its stride. From our vantage point the final two episodes are the best things we’ve ever seen from the show — why not try to keep things going?

As for another burning question, Gero notes that it is the “intended beginning” of the cliffhanger twist to have Ben and Addison leaping together now. Whether that remains the case long-term, of course, remains to be seen.

