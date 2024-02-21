Is Nanrisa Lee leaving Quantum Leap? Is Jenn Chu dead?

Is Nanrisa Lee leaving Quantum Leap following the devastating season 2 finale? We knew that these episodes would be emotional.

However, here is what we did not expect — for there to be anywhere near as many tear-jerker moments as we had, or for the stakes to be so high. The twist about Hannah’s son Jeffrey being Gideon was brilliantly-executed, since it gave the show a villain with a definite sense of purpose and resolve. He took over the program in the finale, and wanted to use it to go back and change history in his favor. He was driven entirely by his own bitterness and rage, blaming Ben for the destruction of his family and the death of his father.

Oh, and Gideon was also responsible for the death of Jenn Chu, who tried to stand in his way and ensure that nothing went according to plan. Then, after she was killed, he blamed Ben for that as well.

Here’s the thing, though — even though Jenn was killed within this timeline, that didn’t mean that she had to be dead forever. As Ben tried to speak to Jeffrey in the past, it could open the door for things to change down the road.

As a matter of fact, that DID happen! Because Ben was able to change Jeffrey’s mind, there was a butterfly effect and with that, everything was changed and Jenn did survive. It was touch-and-go for a moment, but she actually does not know anything that happened. The only person who does know at the moment is Addison, who had her own struggles within this episode.

Now that we know we’ve met the end of the road with our Jenn fears, we just have to hope that there’s something more coming for her, and for many other characters, in a possible season 3.

