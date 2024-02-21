Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 2/21/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What can we also say about its spin-offs in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

We know that these three series did not air new episodes last night and with that, there may be a preconceived notion to worry that they are going to be off the air again. (For the record, this is one we understand after the super-long break between the 2022-23 season and where we are now.)

Luckily, this is where we can come back with a little bit of good news. All three shows are back in their normal timeslots tonight! This means a chance to see a lot more drama, including a big storyline for Atwater on Chicago PD.

If you do want to get a little more information on all three of these upcoming episodes, just look at the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 5, “I Make a Promise, I Will Never Leave You” – 02/21/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin recruits Charles to evaluate her ex-husband’s memory. Archer treats one of Sean’s peers from the rehab center. Hannah treats a woman from a rural clinic whose miscarriage was improperly treated. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 5, “On the Hook” – 02/21/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : After their defibrillator malfunctions on a call, Brett and Violet search for answers. Herrmann tries to find the perfect home for his new recliner. A secret from Gibson’s past comes to light. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 5, “Split Second” – 02/21/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater turns to an unlikely source of support when a string of jewelry store robberies shake his confidence. TV-14

What else should you prepare for?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: It won’t be long until you end up seeing the exit of Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire. That’s going to be an emotional hour, so go ahead and start preparing.

