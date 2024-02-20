Parish season 1: New Giancarlo Esposito sneak peek

Sure, we may still be several weeks out from the premiere of Parish season 1 on AMC, but the network is still doing their best to get us hyped! How else would you explain the brand-new sneak preview for what lies ahead?

If you visit the link here, you can get an extended sneak peek leading up to the March 31 premiere, one featuring Giancarlo Esposito front and center as “Gray” Parish. This is a driver for a luxury car-service that finds himself thrown into his dangerous past following the death of his son. This is going to be a high-octane thriller with a dangerous criminal syndicate at the center so honestly, we don’t know what else can be said to get you really hyped up.

With AMC, we understand fully why they want this show to be a big-time hit. They clearly want to stay in the Esposito business following Better Call Saul and beyond just that, that know that they need something to bridge the gap between The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and Interview with the Vampire. It would also benefit them to get some new projects off the ground and success that aren’t a part of some established franchise. It was also a part of their strategy with Monsieur Spade.

For the time being, we do tend to think that Parish could be one of the most intriguing entries that we’ve got on the calendar for the spring. Where else are you going to see a fantastic, New Orleans-set crime drama with a man trying to do his best to fight for vengeance? This has all the makings of being a fantastic show; it is really going to just come down to getting the word out in a pretty cluttered lineup.

