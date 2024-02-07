Parish season 1 trailer, more about Giancarlo Esposito series

Come Sunday, March 31, you are going to see the premiere of something exciting in Parish arrive at AMC. So what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, why wouldn’t we want to watch a show that is an action-revenge drama starring Giancarlo Esposito? Shortly after his appearances on both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul the veteran actor is getting a chance to front his own series, and we certainly get a feeling now that it is going to be nothing short of outstanding.

After all, just think about some of the components that are going to be front and center! Not only is there a ton of action, but at the same time you’ll see a fantastic New Orleans vibe throughout. You can get a glimpse of that through the trailer over here; meanwhile, the synopsis below offers even more insight into what lies ahead:

In Parish, Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.

We don’t know what else really needs to be said here — this looks awesome. It’s also continuing what has been a really great year for AMC. Just consider for a moment that they’ve got Monsieur Spade on the air now and after that, they are going to have The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. They also have Interview with the Vampire after that and later this year, we anticipate that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be back for The Book of Carol. For now, we’ve got Giancarlo and even without a lot of other information, it is easy to be pretty darn happy.

What do you most want to see moving into Parish over at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







