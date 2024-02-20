Good Trouble season 5 episode 19 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look more towards Good Trouble season 5 episode 19 on Freeform, what stories are meant to stand out?

Well, we suppose that the first thing that we really should do here is issue a clear reminder that we are inching closer towards the end of the line for the entire cast and crew. The series finale is coming and of course, we do think that this is going to lead to some enormous challenges for Mariana, let alone everyone else. We know that it would’ve been nice to see the story continue for a little while longer and yet, we’re just hoping that there is a chance for a happy ending for many of these characters. After all, we’ve been watching Cierra Ramirez’s character in particular dating back to The Fosters! We are extremely invested in this story and want nothing more than to see it end in a rather satisfying way.

Below, the full Good Trouble season 5 episode 19 synopsis has a few more details on what lies ahead:

Mariana and Joaquin bring their evidence of Silas’s crimes to the police. Career opportunities lead to complications for Malika, Alice, Davia and Luca. Gael has an idea to take a stand against his former boss.

Obviously, things are going to get worse for at least a few of these characters well before they get better, as that is one of the true inevitabilities of a drama like this. Should you be worried after reading something like this? Sure, but at the same time it feels like a total mistake to sit here and assume that someone is going to have a particularly terrible end to their story just because that is what it looks like right now. There’s always room for evolution and change within this world.

What do you most want to see moving into Good Trouble season 5 episode 19 at Freeform?

How do you think the show will end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

