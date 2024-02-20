Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 5 promo: True intentions

Tomorrow night is going to bring Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 5 to FX and with that, inevitably, will come more layers of drama and intrigue.

After all, the latest promo for the series seems to signal that Truman Capote is somehow shocked by the response of his piece in Esquire, what was at the time meant to be an excerpt for his upcoming Answered Prayers. Why did people think he wanted to hurt the Swans? Apparently, that is something he is still trying to figure out.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see the aforementioned promo and conversations all about this very thing — and absolutely, the whole idea here remains rather interesting. Why can’t Truman take accountability for his own actions? Of course these women were going to be furious with him after he aired so much of their dirty laundry — and also did very little to hide their real identites.

Ultimately, a big part of Truman’s issue, beyond just an emotional detachment that was present with him even prior to In Cold Blood, is that he seems to subscribe to the belief that he is granting these people a sort of immortality and there is value to being even included in one of his works. However, they don’t see it that way. Capote claims that the Swans are trying to murder him — even if you don’t take this literally, they are still clearly working to cause him stress and turmoil to no end, and understandably so.

Prepare for Feud to continue to play around with time and beyond just that, to offer some great performances.

